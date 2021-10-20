CETYS University Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary

MEXICALI, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From September until the Summer of 2022, CETYS University will celebrate its 60th anniversary and the passion for creating success stories and change in the education ecosystem in Mexico. The initial celebrations were led by Dr. Fernando León García, President of the CETYS University System, who pointed out the more than 8 thousand students enrolled in the institution. As of 2021, 8% of them come from the United States of America (USA). León García also mentioned that 73% of its full-time teaching staff holds a doctorate degree, 65% of the graduating class had international experience and the Alumni maintain an employability average of 95%.

During the celebrations carried out by CETYS, various activities and special events were held on the Campuses of Mexicali, Tijuana and Ensenada in which Mariano Jabonero, Secretary-General of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science, and Culture (OEI), spoke about how the pandemic affected the educational systems and the challenge that institutions now have to continue training students towards their professional future in the new world environment.

Another relevant event was the beginning of the discussion tables of the REDES International Student Leadership Conversatory, a space for reflection on the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations Organization, which will have national and international guests. The opening table was led by the international activist Anuna De Weber.

"All these conversations and conferences mark the beginning of our 60th Anniversary Celebration. This makes us proud and encourages us to continue to forge people of great value. The achievements are innumerable, having more than 45 thousand graduates with a presence in 26 countries, achieving unquestionable national recognition and having a growing international presence, becoming a stronghold of the Baja California community that is positioned as a leader in education. Being an institution that with its presence makes this cross-border region uniquely competitive and attractive for investment and being an engine of consequent development: this is the impact of CETYS University, it is the dream of our founders come true", said Dr. Fernando León García, who was also recently appointed President of the International Association of University Presidents.

This is how CETYS University is and will continue to be a benchmark for higher education in Mexico and the world. This will also be reflected in its Education Plan 2036, which seeks to guide efforts for students and teachers to have enough tools to lead the challenges that will arise in the coming years, both nationally and globally.

