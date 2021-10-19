(TSN) Alert: Did You Acquire Tyson Foods Before March 13, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

(TSN) Alert: Did You Acquire Tyson Foods Before March 13, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Tyson Foods, Inc ("Tyson Foods" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSN) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tyson Foods from March 13, 2020 to December 15, 2020 (the "Class Period").

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tyson knew that coronavirus was both highly contagious and spreading around the world. The Company failed to implement appropriate safety protocols for its employees. Based on this failure, the Company's employees spread coronavirus throughout its facilities. The Company's production was thereby hampered, including complete shutdowns at some facilities, causing financial harm. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tyson, investors suffered damages.

If you are a current shareholder of Tyson Foods , holding shares before March 13, 2020, you may have standing to hold Tyson Foods harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Tyson Foods , holding shares before March 13, 2020 , you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

