TUT Fitness Group Signs Retail Distribution Agreement With Best Buy Stores in Canada

Consumer Electronics Retailer Sees At-Home Fitness Market Growing Rapidly

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group signs Vendor Master Agreement with Best Buy Canada Ltd.

The agreement will promote TUT Trainer ™ and TUT Rower ™ on top-ranked BestBuy.ca ecommerce store

Best Buy operates 160 stores across Canada and attracts 250 million visits annually to its stores and ecommerce website

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) ("TUT") announces today that it has signed a Vendor Master Agreement with Best Buy Canada Ltd ("Best Buy").

TUT Fitness Group Limited logo (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited)

Per the terms of the agreement, Best Buy will feature TUT Fitness Group's patented TUT Trainer™ and TUT Rower™ exercise equipment on its top-ranked online stores. Best Buy Canada is the most-visited multichannel retailer in the country, with over 250 million visits in-store and on BestBuy.ca each year. 80% of Canadians live within 25 km of a Best Buy store.

"As Canada's largest consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy is a fantastic retail partner for TUT Fitness Group. They can expose our brand to a large number of shoppers each year. We especially appreciate the enthusiasm that Best Buy has shown for our ground-breaking exercise products," said Mark Addison, Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships at TUT Fitness Group.

LICENSING, SALES & DISTRIBUTION:

TUT Fitness products feature internationally patented, stackable TUT Plates™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, which are being marketed and sold into the $10.7 billion market for home gym equipment. TUT Fitness Group intends to further revolutionize the home gym market by licensing its stackable resistance band technology to other equipment manufacturers.

Parties interested in resale, wholesale, regional and international distribution and licensing should contact Mark Addison at: m.addison@tutfitnessgroup.com.

Please see our Corporate Video or our social channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , TUT Highlights (YouTube) .

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$10.7B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262.

TUT's patented, industry-first, stackable resistance bands (TUT Plates™) allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads with up to 200 lbs of resistance. Utilized in both the TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, this new breakthrough in functional strength and cardio training incorporates Time Under Tension to target every muscle group without the added pressure to joints or tendons, optimizing workouts, and raising the bar for personal home gyms.

For further information please contact:

robs@tutfitnessgroup.com

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group Inc.

