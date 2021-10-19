SuperWorld & 3Deluxe: The Super Yacht In Augmented Reality

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperWorld, the virtual world in Augmented Reality (AR), has partnered with design platform 3Deluxe to bring AR experiences to the attendees of the Monaco Yacht Show in Port Hercules, Monaco.

Monaco Yacht Show

A highlight of the Monaco Show will feature the launch of an emissions-free "super yacht" by 3Deluxe, which will be for sale as an NFT (non-fungible token) in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. At the same time as the Monaco Boat Show, the 3D super yacht will be free to admire in the SuperWorld app.

The effects of climate change are felt in every industry, and in every part of the world, which is why many organizations have been forced to rethink their future as it relates to the sustainability of the planet. Within the boating sector, there are a number of factors that can be improved upon to mitigate climate impact, including zero emission ships.

Shipyards are experimenting with fuel cell technology to decrease emissions, but there remains room for improvement. The architecture and design studio, 3Deluxe, has for many years stood at the vanguard of design for expedition and cruise ships, and will now present a design study for a zero-emission "super yacht."

"Working with 3Deluxe is ideal for SuperWorld," said SuperWorld Co-Founder and CEO Hrish Lotlikar. "Our vision is to help build a better world, and a move toward greater sustainability for yachts--or any form of transportation--aligns perfectly with our business model. This partnership gives us and our users the perfect opportunity to showcase AR and NFTs that affect profound change."

With this initiative, half the proceeds from the sale of the super yacht NFT will go to Sea Change, a marine conservation organization who are also the producers of the Oscar-winning film, My Octopus Teacher.

"Ideally," says the 3Deluxe team, "the ship will be made available by the future owner for educational purposes while it is at rest. Our aim is to use the project as a communicative platform for discussion of the complex challenges of our time and as an unconventional location for summits, conferences and think tanks."

About 3Deluxe:

3Deluxe is a small, multi-faceted German studio that works within the constantly changing realms of architecture, design, and popular culture.

About SuperWorld:

SuperWorld is a virtual world mapped over the real world, which uses AR to let anyone explore, create, and monetize over 64.8 billion unique plots of NFT land anywhere on Earth.

Visualization by 3Deluxe

SuperWorld

