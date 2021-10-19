Pip & Lola's announces their third location in Strip District Terminal.

Pip & Lola's third location at 1921 Smallman Street in Pittsburgh's Strip District is having its Grand Opening 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on November 1, 2021

HOMESTEAD, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pip & Lola's announces the grand opening for their third location in the Strip District Terminal Building. From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on November 1, 2021. The folks at Pip & Lola's will be celebrating their new location at their gorgeous Strip District Terminal store. The celebration will include specials, snacks, and a raffle giveaway.

"We have wanted to be in the Strip District ever since we started the company 10 years ago," Samantha Story-Camp, owner of Pip & Lola's said. "Getting to be in this beautiful, historic building is just icing on an awesome cake."

Pip & Lola's makes soap - over 250 varieties of bar soap. They also make lotions, and lip balms, and candles, and t-shirts, and gift packs, and more, but SOAP is their true calling. They also donate a lot of soap through their Buy Two Donate One program which benefits domestic violence shelters and charities. They have donated almost 11,000 bars in the last year alone. All of this is done in their flagship store at 134 East 8th Avenue in Homestead, PA.

Store hours for the new Strip District location will be 10 – 6 Monday – Saturday, Sunday 10 – 4. Hours subject to change after the New Year.

In addition to the Strip District and Homestead locations, Pip & Lola's also has a storefront in the Mall at Robinson.

More information on Pip & Lola's can be found at www.pipandlola.com

Samantha Story-Camp

Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade

412.205.3597

soapgoddess@pipandlola.com

