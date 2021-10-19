Golden Years Design Benefits Joins Integrity to Enhance Reach in Senior Healthcare Market

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired Golden Years Design Benefits, an insurance marketing organization ("IMO") based in Freehold, New Jersey. As part of the acquisition, Sunny Rubin, President of Golden Years Design Benefits, and Devin Rubin, Managing Director of Golden Years Design Benefits, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More than 30 years ago, Sunny began her journey in insurance during a time when there were very few women in the industry. As a single mother, she wanted a career that would provide financial stability and flexibility of time to take care of her children. She chose the insurance industry, which gave her both a solid income and the ability to be present for her family. With a desire to mentor others in finding similar success, Sunny established Golden Years Design Benefits with a commitment to provide detailed care and personal attention to every agent and client. Her son, Devin, joined her in 2016 and together they have grown their company into one of the leading IMOs in the nation.

"Sunny and Devin have created one of the most successful healthcare agencies in the country," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Golden Years Design Benefits is known for their impeccable service to agents and clients, and we couldn't be happier to welcome them as our newest partners. One of our core values at Integrity is Family — we work together as one big family to serve more Americans with their life, health and wealth needs. Sunny and Devin are great examples of the kind of partners we look for at Integrity — strong core values, family-oriented and incredible work ethic. This is a great day for Integrity and Golden Years Design Benefits, and we are excited to provide Sunny, Devin and their team with the tools and resources they need to drive their business to the next level."

Golden Years Design Benefits focuses on helping Americans transition from traditional health insurance to Medicare plans. Their entire team is passionate about offering outstanding service and making the process as easy and seamless as possible. Partnering with Integrity will allow Golden Years Design Benefits to continue their passion for serving Americans, with the added backing and support of Integrity's industry-leading partner platform.

"There were important reasons we wanted to partner with Integrity, but most of all, their values align perfectly with ours," said Sunny Rubin, President of Golden Years Design Benefits. "We both believe that the insurance industry provides amazing career opportunities for people to support their families, and it is one of the few industries where you get to help people every day. When I started in this industry, I was one of very few women in insurance. I was impressed to learn that Integrity's executive team is made up of almost fifty percent women and the overall female employee count is over sixty percent. I know how tough it was to pave my way in this business — so that's why I am so proud to partner with a company that values equal opportunity for everyone."

Integrity's partnership with Golden Years Design Benefits provides the New Jersey IMO with back-office functions through Integrity's shared services team, which includes IT, legal, accounting and a world-class advertising and marketing firm offered to all Integrity Partners. Sunny, Devin and their team will have access to Integrity's insurtech platform of exclusive technology, including resources such as MedicareCENTER, data and analytics, quoting and enrollment tools, and a robust CRM program.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Integrity," expressed Devin Rubin, Managing Director of Golden Years Design Benefits. "It is important for us to work with people who have a strong moral compass, and we knew right off the bat that Integrity is a perfect fit. The resources this partnership brings us will not only help Sunny, myself and our team, but also our agents and clients. We will be able to perform at a much higher level as an organization and help even more individuals find the coverage they need."

In becoming a part of Integrity, Golden Years Design Benefits joins other leading industry legends and innovative trailblazers in providing their employees with meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Golden Years Design Benefits' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/GoldenYearsDesignBenefits.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the nation. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Golden Years Design Benefits

Golden Years Design Benefits, located in Freehold, New Jersey, is a healthcare agency that specializes in Medicare. The company is licensed in 46 states and has worked with numerous clients in person, online and by phone across the country. The philosophy of Golden Years Design Benefits is to educate clients, while transitioning them from traditional health plans to Medicare plans. Golden Years Design Benefits takes great pride that their clients have remained loyal for three decades and continue to refer friends and family for their healthcare needs. The employees at Golden Years Design Benefits strive to do the very best for all their clients and agents. They have implemented exceptional agent training programs to educate their agents to provide world-class service. For more information, visit www.yourmedicaremarketplace.net.

