Marlabs Joins Infor Partner Network

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs Inc ., a leading digital solutions company, today announced it has joined the Infor Partner Network (IPN) and will offer Infor's cloud-based software solutions (CloudSuites) to its distribution and manufacturing industry customers. Marlabs will provide Infor's CloudSuite Distribution solutions, as well as solutions powered by the Infor LN and Infor M3 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platforms. The company also will offer Infor Coleman AI, warehousing and eCommerce solution deployments.

Marlabs expects to play a pivotal role in licensing and servicing Infor's modern business application software to help customers drive their digital transformation journeys and cloud-first adoption throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Infor is one of the world's largest providers of enterprise applications and services, with more than 65,000 customers.

"We are extremely excited to be part of the Infor Partner Network, which will enable us access to Infor's innovative tools, collaborate with its industry and technology experts, and serve our customers with industry-specific functionality and solutions," said Vikas Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, Marlabs. "We are confident that Infor's out-of-the box, last-mile, industry-specific functionality and disruptive digital technologies will not only offer more flexibility at a lower cost of ownership, but will also help improve profitability, reduce inventory turns, provide visibility across the supply chain and help ensure sustainable business outcomes."

Shannon Forsythe, Vice President, Ecosystems, Infor, said, "Infor is pleased to welcome Marlabs to our growing partner program. Infor provides partners with extensive access to resources at every stage of the sales cycle and implementation – from planning and enablement, through demand generation, sales, delivery, and support. The partnership structure has been designed to help our partners track their progress through the respective tiers within the program based upon their Infor product specialization, level of certification and sales performance, and we believe Marlabs will be able to quickly provide value to their customers across North America, Europe and Asia."

Marlabs helps leading companies around the world drive digital transformation and cloud-first adoption while making operations sleeker. The company helps customers transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategies and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. It also offers data-as-a-service, testing and development-operations automation for Infor M3, Infor LN and Infor CloudSuite Distribution. In addition, the company offers prize-winning platforms in AI and analytics, digital labs for future innovation, data center migration, application modernization, cybersecurity and IoT.

Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the U.S., Germany, Brazil and India. Its 2,500+ global workforce includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com

