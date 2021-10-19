Humelo receives US$2.6M pre-series A funding from KT and Kakao for AI voice synthesis solution

Capable of creating an AI-generated voice recording with an audio file that is just two minutes long

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humelo, a startup that specializes in AI-based voice synthesis solutions and a member of Born2Global Centre, recently received a pre-series A investment of USD 2.6 million (KRW 3 billion) from KT Investment and Kakao Investment.

Humelo's AI TTS (text-to-speech) solution, Prosody, can create AI voice-read sentences from a short sample audio recording. Prosody's most defining trait is its ability to create voices that, like actual human voices, have variations in intonation (via adjustment of tone, speed, etc.) and convey emotions that are appropriate for the situation at hand—an effect that is the equivalent of using a voice actor. Furthermore, compared to existing technologies, which require a sample recording of at least 30 to 60 minutes long in order to combine voices, Humelo needs a sample that can be as short as only two minutes.

Humelo's technology allows the user to convert a Korean language recording into other languages, such as English, Chinese and Japanese. Also, the user can convert English, Chinese and Japanese languages into other languages as well. Users can also isolate one voice from an audiovisual file and change it into a completely different voice of one's choosing.

Humelo is currently engaged in diverse voice synthesis collaborations with top-tier Korean companies, such as KT and SM Entertainment, based on the growing recognition of its AI voice synthesis technologies.

KT Investment manager Choi Woo-seok said, "Based on the rapid expansion of the content and metaverse markets, there is a lot of demand at the moment for technology that imitates human sounds and actions. Humelo, which has already developed voice synthesis technologies that are competitive in the global market, has the potential to grow significantly in the coming years."

Humelo CEO Lee Ja-ryong said, "The market for AI-based voice synthesis technology, which is making forays into the fields of entertainment, personal broadcasts, audio books, and IoT devices, is essentially limitless. Going forward, we will be concentrating on developing new technologies and services that will allow Humelo to secure a dominant position, technologically, in all of these areas and more."

Humelo will be using its newly-acquired funds for aggressive hiring and the development of new services, such as dubbing in multiple languages and/or creating voices based on voice synthesis.

