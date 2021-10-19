ADHD Online Now Offering Medication Management in Vermont

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Online, a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), now offers medication management in Vermont. This means that in addition to an ADHD diagnosis from a licensed psychologist, residents in Vermont can now access ADHD Online to receive treatment plans tailored to the patient's individual needs, including initial evaluation, medicine prescription and ongoing monitoring, by its network of board-certified physicians.

Providing the most comprehensive online ADHD assessment on the market, ADHD Online's mission is to offer patients a faster solution to get a certified ADHD diagnosis. With assessment offered in all 50 states, the three-year-old company has served thousands of patients seeking to thrive with their ADHD diagnosis.

"We started ADHD Online in 2018 as a way to serve the ADHD community in our home state of Michigan, and we are thrilled to begin offering medication management in Vermont," said Zach Booker, CEO at ADHD Online. "Our approach cuts the wait time for diagnosis and treatment for ADHD from weeks or months to a matter of days."

ADHD Online continues to grow its footprint of doctorate-level psychologists and board-certified physicians, as they now offer customized treatment options in 20 states, with more states being added in 2021. ADHD Online's network of medical providers can prescribe medication directly to a patient's local pharmacy after online visits. More information about the comprehensive care program through ADHD Online is available at https://adhdonline.com/med_management/.

"Our multidisciplinary approach is to partner with patients to develop a safe, effective and comprehensive treatment plan," said Randall Duthler, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer of ADHD Online. "As proud members of the ADHD community, we look forward to helping patients in Vermont find the tools, treatments and strategies to help them thrive with their ADHD diagnosis."

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the belief that everyone should have access to a quality ADHD assessment regardless of who or where they are. Founders Zach Booker and Randy Duthler, MD, started the company with the hope to bring access ADHD care to anyone who needed it without the high cost. To learn more about ADHD Online's assessment and care program, visit https://adhdonline.com/.

