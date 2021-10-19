The 130th Canton Fair Wraps Up, Witnesses Growing Innovation of Chinese Manufacturers

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) wrapped up on October 19. Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, said that this session of Canton Fair, with a philosophy of "Canton Fair, Global Share", has opened the door wider to global buyers and attracted the world's attention, contributing to win-win development.

The 130th Canton Fair held a grand opening ceremony. The first Pearl River International Trade Forum was successfully held. The opening ceremony on the afternoon of October 14 was also the main forum of the Pearl River International Trade Forum. The theme of the main forum was "China's New Development Provides New Opportunities for the World", highlighting China's commitment to opening up and promoting free trade, which is a signal of China sharing development opportunities with the world in order to have a brighter future.

Remarkable results were achieved in the online-offline integration. About 26,000 companies at home and abroad participated online, uploading over 2.87 million products, an increase of 113,600 compared with the last session. The online platform was visited by 32.73 million times accumulatively. Exhibitors livestreamed 43,000 times accumulatively, with over 350,000 people watching online. The offline exhibition area totaled about 400,000 square meters with 7,795 exhibitors participating. The Canton Fair Complex received 600,000 visits accumulatively.

Despite the pandemic and other factors, overseas buyers and purchasing agents still participated actively. A total of 18 industrial and commercial organizations, including American Chamber of Commerce in South China and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, organized over 500 member companies to attend the offline Fair. And 18 internationally renowned enterprises such as Walmart, Staples, and Auchan organized buyers to source at the Fair as well. Buyers from 228 countries and regions registered online to attend, further expanding the level of diversity and globalization of the Canton Fair.

"The 130th Canton Fair has operated smoothly with more business models and functions. It successfully completed of the tasks to achieve the goal of presenting an innovative Fair with highlights in a safe, orderly, and highly efficient way, and has contributed to promote high-quality development of international trade and global economic recovery," Xu Bing added.

