StarAligners™ Welcomes Reid Greenberg as New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StarAligners' Board of Directors is pleased to announce Reid Greenberg as the new Chief Executive Officer of StarAligners. With over 22 years of experience in digital and marketing-based leadership roles, Reid will lead the company's future growth strategy, bringing a wealth of knowledge in technology, e-commerce, and corporate discipline to the StarAligners brand.

Reid is a strategic, results-oriented executive with a proven track record of strong leadership and business development, having served as Executive Vice President, Global Digital and e-commerce at Kantar Consulting, President/CEO at Bag Balm, and held leadership roles at eBay and Unilever's Seventh Generation brand. During his tenure at Keurig Green Mountain, Reid led the digital transformation of the company's e-commerce business, accelerating both the B2B and direct to consumer verticals to record levels.

"It is an incredible honor to be named CEO of StarAligners. We have a fantastic foundation with an incredibly talented team," says Reid. "This is only the beginning, and I know that we will unlock tremendous growth in the clear aligner space, particularly for mild to moderate cases."

"Reid is the right leader for StarAligners. His deep understanding and knowledge of e-commerce, technology, and building world-class organizations is the right recipe we need," states Dr. Ronald Redmond, Chairman of StarAligners. "Reid is already moving the needle of the business, and it's only going to get better from here."

Under Reid's leadership, StarAligners launched its orthodontic-led aligner care program for orthodontic practices, StarAlignersPro™. The program's dedicated partner site unites technology, automated doctor on-boarding and products to serve as an informational gateway for both patients and orthodontists. In the coming months, Reid and his team will expand the brand's direct to consumer offering by improving the user experience and investing in a significant marketing campaign.

"Our competitive advantage is that we have a dual route to market consisting of an incredibly strong orthodontic-lead B2B platform combined with the DIY, direct to consumer channel, with very attractive pricing for both orthodontists and patients," states Reid. "The majority of our competitors are one-channel focused."

About StarAligners

StarAligners™ is an oral care company and creator of StarAlignersPro™, an innovative solution to treat mild to moderate aligner cases, now offered directly via orthodontists' offices across the United States. The orthodontic-led aligner care program was created by a 30-year orthodontic professional and four renowned orthodontic board members to provide a premium and affordable experience for patient and orthodontists alike, supported by the latest imaging technology and quality clear aligner therapy. For more information, please visit www.StarAligners.com and StarAlignersPro.com.

