CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the organic mattress revolution for 18 years, Naturepedic is proud to be one of Good Housekeeping's 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award winners for its significant environmental achievements.

Naturepedic Wins Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award

Recognized as an "All-Star Organic Mattress," within the "Beneficial Bedroom + Office" category, the brand's "Caring for the Environment Inside Out" program was chosen by Good Housekeeping Institute experts and external sustainability professionals through a rigorous selection process.

The program is working to eliminate the use of questionable chemicals in products and to protect the environment beyond homes by sourcing organic materials, constantly evaluating materials for environmental impact, and using its influence as an industry leader to support and nourish the world.

Good Housekeeping experts appreciated that the initiative "aims to reduce harmful chemical exposure for both people and the planet," while regarding Naturepedic as "a trustworthy leader in the use of organic materials and the avoidance of toxic ones."

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. "Accomplishing this means more than creating non-toxic, high-quality mattresses for babies, kids, and adults. It means relentlessly pursuing the quest to eliminate the use of toxic chemicals and materials in our environment and everyday products, particularly in mattresses, which are increasingly being linked to health issues and risks," comments Barry A. Cik, Board Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic.

Over the past year, Naturepedic has achieved a lot. The brand placed #1 in transparency and material safety tests in the investigative, third-party The Mattress Still Matters Report, was named leaders in safer chemical alternatives in Clean Production Action's Chemical Footprint report, was the first certified non-food organic product to complete the Organic Fraud Prevention Plan for the Organic Trade Association, and has donated over $200,000 to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes through 1% For the Planet.

Naturepedic is also working on chemical policy reform and lobbying efforts, and has partnered with advocacy groups, like the Cancer Free Economy Network and the American Sustainable Business Council, to bring the connection between chemicals and childhood cancer to light. The brand has also implemented programs to fit into a circular system, reduce energy use, increase renewable energy use, use recycled content in supply chains, support biodiversity, and support social causes.

"Good Housekeeping has a long history of leadership in the sustainability realm. To be recognized by such an esteemed organization for our efforts is a huge honor," adds Cik.

Good Housekeeping editors also appreciated that Naturepedic has "great options for babies and kids through adults." All Naturepedic mattress products, for babies, kids and adults, are certified organic by GOTS and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE. They are also certified to the GREENGUARD Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards, and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, while still passing all government flammability requirements.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations( https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications ) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

