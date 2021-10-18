Ask the Expert
Encompass Health to participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Published: Oct. 18, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 8, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will present on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 144 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 95 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact     
Casey Winger| 205 970-5912    
casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact 
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860 
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

