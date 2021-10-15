Apollo Career Center Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Career Center ("Apollo"), an adult education center located in Allen County, Ohio, recently announced that it identified and addressed a data security incident.

Apollo immediately began to investigate, a cybersecurity firm was engaged, and steps were taken to address the incident and restore operations. Apollo also contacted law enforcement. Through its investigation, Apollo determined that an unauthorized person obtained access to its systems between May 5, 2021 and May 11, 2021, and transferred some files outside of its network.

During its continuing investigation, on September 8, 2021, Apollo discovered that that some information related to former adult education students enrolled at Apollo between 1957 and 2008 was contained in the files that may have been taken by the unauthorized person. The information in the files that may have been taken includes the former students' names and Social Security numbers.

Apollo began notifying individuals whose information was involved in the incident on October 15, 2021. Apollo recommends that all individuals whose information may be involved to be vigilant for incidents of fraud or identity theft by reviewing their account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity and report such activity to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Apollo sincerely regrets that this incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience or concern. To help prevent something like this from happening again, Apollo continues to review its systems and is taking steps to enhance existing security protocols.

Additional information is available at https://apollocareercenterhs.com/notice-of-data-security-incident/ or by calling Apollo's dedicated call center at 1-855-675-2969 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

View original content:

SOURCE Apollo Career Center