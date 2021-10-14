Digi-Key Electronics Recognized for Outstanding Sales Performance by TDK-Lambda

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, was recognized for its Outstanding Sales Performance for 2020 by TDK-Lambda Americas, Inc., a leading global power supply company that provides highly reliable products for many applications including industrial, medical, test and measurement.

TDK-Lambda Americas' broad portfolio of products for power supplies and solutions is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

"The entire Digi-Key team is extremely pleased to have contributed to a successful year of sales for TDK-Lambda," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "This award and recognition reflects the hard work and dedication that both companies have to one another. We thank the TDK-Lambda team for acknowledging the efforts of the Digi-Key personnel throughout 2020."

"In high service distribution, we consider Digi-Key to be a 'flagship' distributor. These fantastic 2020 results demonstrate the merits of global collaboration and teamwork, and are a testament to our long-standing and valued partnership," said Juliet Fajardo, director of national distribution for TDK-Lambda Americas, Inc. "We are proud to recognize Digi-Key for their outstanding sales performance in 2020."

About TDK-Lambda Americas Inc.

TDK-Lambda Corporation, a group company of TDK Corporation, is a leading global power supply company providing highly reliable power supplies for industrial and medical equipment worldwide. TDK-Lambda Corporation meets the various needs of customers with its entire range of activities, from research and development through manufacturing, sales, and service with bases in five key areas, covering Japan, Europe, America, China, and Asia.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

