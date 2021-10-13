Trulieve Announces Week of Dispensary Reopenings Across Florida

Company expands access to medical cannabis with the reopening of four former

Harvest dispensaries in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Kissimmee, and West Palm Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the reopening of four dispensaries formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Kissimmee, and West Palm Beach, Florida. The locations join the Company's 94 medical marijuana dispensaries statewide.

The reopenings follow the Company's October 1, 2021 announcement of its closing the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve. The Company will continue to reopen locations in Florida throughout the month of October.

Trulieve welcomes the surrounding communities to join in celebrating the reopening of these dispensaries with all-day deals and swag giveaways. All patients, from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Trulieve community, will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensaries on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Jacksonville Dispensary Reopening

WHERE: 10095 Beach Blvd., Suite 450 Jacksonville, FL

WHEN: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:00am

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Gainesville Dispensary Reopening

WHERE: 3833-3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL

WHEN: Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00 am

ANNOUNCING: Kissimmee/E Irlo location Reopening

WHERE: 2631 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL

WHEN: Friday, October 15, 2021 at 9:00 am

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve West Palm Beach Dispensary Reopening

WHERE: 4139 Okeechobee Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL

WHEN: Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9:00 am

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.