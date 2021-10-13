As Business Becomes More Complex, A Combination Of The Right Tools, Training And Technology Is Critical For Revenue Generating Teams

New Partnership Between Sandler And Hubspot Combines The Best Marketing Automation Technology With The Best Sales Skills And Training As Business Becomes More Complex, A Combination Of The Right Tools, Training And Technology Is Critical For Revenue Generating Teams

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler ( www.sandler.com ), one of the largest training organizations in the world, and HubSpot, the leading global CRM platform for scaling companies, have joined forces to help sales teams embrace the new world of sales which is a melding of in-person sales skills with marketing and sales automation technology.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sandler because their world-class methodology empowers salespeople to uplevel their skill set and sell better," said Yamini Rangan, CEO, HubSpot. "Sandler has long been an industry leader when it comes to sales training. We saw this firsthand when we became a client. When it comes to improving our revenue-generating teams' productivity, they are our partner of choice."

"We continue Sandler's goal to provide our clients, both enterprise and network, with the best tools and technology in order to increase revenue generation," added Sandler President & CEO, David Mattson. "This collaboration combines HubSpot's marketing philosophy with Sandler's consultative sales approach to create a powerful strategy throughout the entire buyer journey. From HubSpot being a Sandler client to HubSpot becoming Sandler's CRM platform of choice for scaling businesses is a win-win for us and every individual and business we work with."

HubSpot is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Sandler provides innovative client-focused content, tools and resources via Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream and on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person Instructor-Led Training globally via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise and global organizations.

To learn more about HubSpot's experience and results using Sandler methodology, please access the case study at: https://enterprise.sandler.com/case-study/hubspot

To take HubSpot and Sandler's complimentary Academy lesson, Selling in a Hybrid World, please visit www.sandler.com/hybridselling

