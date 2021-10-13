HubSpot Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's third quarter 2021 financial results and its business outlook. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call please use this dial-in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com . After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance, or at minimum ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 770- 2030 (domestic) or (647) 362- 9199 (international). The replay passcode is 41811. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

