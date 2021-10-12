Squigl and Midpoint Technology Group Announce Partnership In Baltimore Metro

, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squigl, an educational technology ('EdTech') category innovator focused on cloud-based animation, announced today its go-to-market partnership with Midpoint Technology Group. Squigl provides an animation engine and content authoring platform in the cloud for academic, corporate and learning professionals. Midpoint Technology provides customers with high technology tools, systems and support services such as workflow engineering, system integration, professional development, training, and more. Squigl, deemed a top EdTech Solution for 2021 by CIOReview Magazine, and a global Microsoft Education partner, is heavily integrated in the Microsoft 365 environment. This technology ecosystem enables corporate, government, and educational end users in the Baltimore Metro area with access to OEM-certified point of sale plus resources, training, and upskilling opportunities.

Midpoint Technology Group and Squigl announce new partnership.

"We're committed to a meaningful and longstanding partnership with Midpoint Technology Group. Their impressive track record, client base, and corporate culture fit perfectly with our customer-centric philosophies and growth trajectory here at Squigl," stated Andrew Herkert, Vice President GTM at Squigl. "By partnering with Midpoint Technology, Squigl is poised for large scale deployment within the region. Our teams are equally optimistic in bringing this advanced media technology to classrooms as well as corporate workplaces of the Baltimore area and beyond."

Students, teachers, and learning technologists are looking for new modalities and cloud options to enable remote teams with better access to media tools. End users across verticals and industries need an ability to create, share and collaborate on animated educational content. Together Squigl and Midpoint Technology provide this solution to the regional market with reliability, skillset, and innovation.

"We are pleased to be in this important partnership with Squigl, bringing new and exciting educational tools to Baltimore City School children. We are excited to be partnered with Squigl in this initiative due to their long track record of intelligent content and software creation and their impressive portfolio of worldwide clients" said John Vingsen, Vice President and COO, Midpoint Technology Group. "We can't wait to see what the students in Baltimore City can do with this technology."

Cloud-based presentation and media production represent a fast-emerging technology category. Creating content at scale is a significant bottleneck, especially in the classroom but also in the boardroom. Midpoint Technology Group is leading the way as the media and information-technology landscapes continue to converge including educational, government, and corporate use cases.

Squigl and Midpoint Technology Group would like to thank technology distributor Exertis Broadcast for their brokerage of this relationship. Exertis Broadcast is master distributor for Squigl and a key channel partner for Midpoint Technology Group.

About Squigl

Squigl is an independent software vendor founded in 2017. The Squigl mission is to help learning professionals efficiently produce intelligent content so they can achieve more. Squigl has been a Microsoft for Startups portfolio company since inception and continues globally as a Microsoft Education specialist and partner organization. Squigl currently serves millions of users worldwide. Squigl is used at scale by government entities, educational institutions, Fortune 1000 companies, and private organizations throughout 180 countries on six continents. The Squigl team has offices across North America with global headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About MidPoint Technology Group

MidPoint is the central hub of technology systems integrating them together to work synergistically. We are a technical services company providing integration of system solutions to include Audio/Visual, Electronic Security, Structured Cabling and IT/Wireless Services. More than ever companies rely on technology to perform even the most basic of functions and if leveraged correctly technology can boost a company's effectiveness and efficiency. Through streamlined implementation and integration, as well as a consultative approach, MidPoint's Elite Team takes once disparate technology solutions and provides a single source solution.

ABOUT EXERTIS GROUP



Exertis is the leading global technology distribution and supply chain services provider in the ProAV, Broadcast, Mobile, Consumer, IT & Enterprise channels. After 40 years of profitability Exertis continues to outperform the market, quadrupling its business in the last five years and achieving revenues of over £3.9bn globally in FY20. Exertis represents hundreds of manufacturers and provides distribution and supply chain services internationally, spanning more than 25,000 products across AV solutions, unified communications, consumer electronics, mobile, computing and accessories, entertainment, print, networking, servers and solutions and security. Exertis is part of DCC plc, a FTSE 100 company specializing in international sales, marketing, distribution, and business support services, employing over 13,200 people worldwide with an annual turnover of £14.8 billion and operating profits of £494.3 million. Being part of DCC provides superior financial strength and the ability to continually invest in bringing new services to the market.

