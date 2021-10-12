HealthyWomen and AMITA Health Join Forces to Offer Unique Content and Empower Women to Take Control of Their Health

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyWomen, the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health resource for women, today announced a licensing partnership with AMITA Health to provide medically reviewed, evidence-based content to support patient education and empowerment. HealthyWomen will deliver a mix of tailored articles related to medical conditions and healthy living for use across AMITA Health's digital and social platforms.

HealthyWomen

"We are thrilled to partner with AMITA Health to support their mission to treat the whole person," explains Beth Battaglino, RN, CEO of HealthyWomen. "Our content will empower patients along their health care journey — and help them achieve the best possible outcome."

"Our partnership with HealthyWomen.org gives us a fresh voice for women's health in Chicagoland," says Darcy Lorenzen, System Vice President for Women's Health at AMITA. "Especially following all the isolation of the pandemic, we want to be a trusted resource that women can come to for top-notch, expert content that helps them to take control of their health and well-being. It is a part of our continued commitment to excellence in the whole care of women and their family."

The HealthyWomen Affiliate Hospital Program allows hospitals and health care systems in the United States to license HealthyWomen content for use in their community engagement and patient education efforts. HealthyWomen offers an extensive library on diseases and conditions ranging from heart disease and breast cancer to migraines and menopause, as well as hundreds of lifestyle and wellness topics. HealthyWomen and participating hospitals work collaboratively to identify actionable solutions and programming goals that will allow women to take a proactive role in their health and the health of their families.

AMITA Health

AMITA Health (www.AMITAhealth.org) is a joint operating company formed by AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla., and St. Louis-based Ascension. AMITA Health is the largest health system in Illinois, comprising 19 hospitals and more than 230 sites of care.

HealthyWomen

HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women. Its mission is to educate women to make informed health choices for themselves and their families by providing health information. For 30+ years, millions of women have turned to HealthyWomen for answers to their most personal healthcare questions. To learn more, please visit www.HealthyWomen.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthyWomen