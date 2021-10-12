Flowhub Announces $19 Million Strategic Funding Led by Headline, Poseidon and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter

New Fundraise Brings the Cannatech Company's Valuation to Over $200M

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Flowhub, the cannabis retail point-of-sale platform for dispensaries, today announced the closing of $19 million in strategic funding, bringing the total amount of capital raised to nearly $50 million with a valuation of over $200 million. The financing was led by venture firms Headline and Poseidon, and included a personal investment from world-renowned rapper, entrepreneur and entertainment mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

With the additional funding, Flowhub will accelerate expansion into emerging markets, further develop its dynamic product line and grow its social equity program. Launched in June 2021, Flowhub's social equity program invests in those who have been adversely impacted by the War on Drugs. Per the program, eligible social equity business owners receive Flowhub's POS software discounted at $4.20 for up to three years, the mobile Stash® and Greet® apps, the View™ app and free implementation. To date, Flowhub has awarded over $1 million worth of software products to eligible cannabis entrepreneurs via this program.

Flowhub's executive leadership team (CNW Group/Flowhub)

"We are thrilled to announce this capital raise. Headline is an incredible Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, Poseidon is a pioneer investor in the cannabis industry and Jay-Z is a cultural and creative global force no matter the industry he is involved in," said Kyle Sherman, founder and CEO of Flowhub. "I couldn't think of a better group to be working with as we take this company to the next stage. This funding not only underscores the significant value that Flowhub provides to our customers, but also the maturation of the cannabis industry at large. We remain committed to developing innovative products that help our retail customers run better businesses."

Flowhub processes more than $3 billion in cannabis sales annually and is trusted by over 1,000 dispensaries. Built specifically to serve the highly regulated cannabis industry, Flowhub helps dispensaries operate compliantly, effortlessly expand, and deliver exceptional guest experiences. By automating the compliance process that cannabis retailers have to deal with on a daily basis and helping dispensaries sell smarter, Flowhub is working to enable a future where cannabis is accessible to every adult on planet Earth.

Recently, Flowhub appointed Leandre Johns as Chief Operating Officer. The former Uber executive was brought in to help shape the business for the next stage of growth. The company also announced a recent integration by Weedmaps (NASDAQ: MAPS ) to streamline online ordering for consumers and Flowhub-powered cannabis retailers.

To learn more about or apply to Flowhub's social equity program, please visit https://flowhub.com/social-equity-program .

To learn more about Flowhub's retail platform or request a demo, please visit https://flowhub.com/ .

About Flowhub

Flowhub is the cannabis retail software company that helps dispensaries by providing compliance, point of sale, inventory tracking and business intelligence solutions. As the first Metrc integrator with first-to-market mobile check in and inventory management applications, Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually and empowers more than 1,000 cannabis retailers to simplify their daily dispensary workflows. Flowhub is proud to be a founding director of the Cannabis Trade Federation and the U.S. Cannabis Council committed to advancing social equity and federal cannabis legalization. The company has awarded over $1 million in free software products through its social equity program. Founded in Denver in 2015, Flowhub is a privately held, remote-first company. Investors include Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and Evolv Ventures (The Kraft Heinz Company venture arm). For more information visit flowhub.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flowhub