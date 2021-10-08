Acer Reports Q3 2021 Preliminary Consolidated Revenues at NT$81.13 Billion, the Highest Q3 in Seven Years

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for September at NT$27.93 billion, and for year-to-September at NT$232.47 billion with 19.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the third quarter reached NT$81.13 billion to mark the highest in seven years.

Acer continues to see its business experiencing higher demand than supply. Key business highlights for year-to-September are:

Notebook revenue grew by 29.8% YoY

Desktop revenue grew by 11.6% YoY

Monitor revenue grew by 11.3% YoY

Gaming line [1] revenue grew by 29.7% YoY

Chromebook revenue grew by 42.7% YoY

Commercial notebook revenue grew by 44.7% YoY

Acer's strategy of establishing multiple business engines continues to gain momentum. The five listed subsidiaries all showed YoY growth in Q3'21, led by Acer Synergy Tech with 59.1%, and overall grew by 29.0%, which was significantly higher than the Acer group's growth of 1.3%. New businesses under incubation also made good progress: Q3'21 revenue for Highpoint Service Networks grew by 32.1%; and for Altos Computing by 58.4%, which specializes in the workstation and server business.

Acer will host its online next@acer global press conference on October 13 at 9pm Taiwan (UTC+8) / New York 9am (UTC-4) / Berlin 3pm (UTC+2) time, where the company will unveil its latest innovations.

[1] Includes gaming related products and businesses

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries.

