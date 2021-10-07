Suncast Plans Expansion of Illinois Solar Array, Launching Brilliant by Design™ Sustainability Initiative

BATAVIA, Ill., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncast Corporation, the market-leading manufacturer of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A., is harnessing the power of the sun with an expansion of its solar array as part of the company's Brilliant by Design™ initiative to create a brighter, more brilliant future.

The company has already installed solar power at one-third of its manufacturing locations. By the end of 2022, all Suncast manufacturing facilities will be partially solar powered and the company's West Chicago distribution centers—1.5 million square feet—will operate using 100% self-generated solar power. This project will generate more 14 million kilowatts of clean energy and save millions of pounds of carbon emissions.

"At Suncast, we are always looking toward the horizon for improving our processes, products, and environment to create meaningful impact," said Jim Ahlborn, president and CEO of Suncast Corporation. "As a company with 'sun' in its name, it's only fitting that we harness the power of the sun for good. Renewable energy is key to our sustainability strategy and this solar milestone is the first of many to come."

Brilliant by Design™ is focused on three core pillars:

Powered by the Sun: By leaning into solar and other emissions reduction strategies, such as swapping wooden skids and blocks for recyclable corrugated cardboard versions, Suncast will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% across all facilities by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Led by Innovation: Suncast is expanding its commitment to developing products that incorporate recycled content and can be recycled at the end of the products' life. This includes reusing 100% of scrap resin in the manufacturing process, building products that last several seasons, offering replacement parts, and only using non-hazardous, water-based paint for all products. The company is also developing a national network of recycling centers that will take back and recycle all Suncast products by 2025.

Inspired by Our People: By fostering a diverse community and promoting equal opportunity initiatives, Suncast is supporting the people who make everything possible. We have also committed that 50% of all Executive and Director-level positions and board positions to be held by women and minorities by 2025. Suncast also has an apprentice program that benefits underserved communities, drawing from community colleges with at least 50% minority student populations.

To learn more about how Suncast is creating a better tomorrow, visit suncast.com/sustainability.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial®

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of the extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing: Outdoor Storage, Lawn and Garden, Planters, Snow Tools, Deck and Patio Accessories, Outdoor Furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through Big Box, Hardware, Clubs, and Specialty Retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

To learn more about the full line of Suncast® and Suncast Commercial® products, visit suncast.com and suncastcommercial.com.

