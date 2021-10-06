Etisalat and STARZPLAY partner on exclusive rights to broadcast and stream the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the MENA region

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etisalat, one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets, announced it has won the rights from Star TV Network to broadcast the most anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup across the MENA region. It will partner with STARZPLAY, MENA region's leading SVOD service, to ensure all cricket fans across the region enjoy the full series.

STARZPLAY Exclusive Streaming partner for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The broadcast rights belong exclusively to Etisalat and the partnership with STARZPLAY will give cricket fans access to all 45 matches taking place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14, 2021.

Regional cricket fans eagerly waiting for the T20 World Cup can enjoy the cricket frenzy and live the game on CricLife Max channel via Etisalat's eLife TV, Switch TV and the STARZPLAY app in UAE, while subscribers in the rest of the MENA region can enjoy the game exclusively via STARZPLAY. CricLife Max is broadcasting all the matches LIVE along-with highlights, pre-shows and post-match analysis, with full match replays on the other CricLife channels.

Cricket is already a permanent feature on Switch TV. Now through the deal with Etisalat, STARZPLAY will also be streaming CricLife and CricLife2 channels which have the rights for home matches of various cricket playing nations including India, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies as well as the T20 leagues like Pakistan Super League and Caribbean Premier League.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: "We have been steadily building on our focus to deliver live sporting events to our subscribers, and nothing beats the joy of bringing the action of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to the region. This is a prestigious win for us, and we thank our long-standing associates, Etisalat as well as Star TV Network, for their support. With cricket widely followed in the region, we are bridging a gap for our subscribers, who can now effortlessly watch all the live cricket action from this exciting T20 championship. Our aim is to become the ultimate TV entertainment destination and we will continue to explore new and innovative ways to offer the best sporting experience for our subscribers."

Cricket lovers can enjoy these matches anytime, anywhere on any device with eLife TV, Switch TV, STARZPLAY and eLife ON.

