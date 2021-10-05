SearchStax Sponsors Sitecore Symposium 2021 in Americas, EMEA, APAC

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax today announced its presence as a sponsor and exhibitor at the Sitecore Symposium 2021 . SearchStax will exhibit at all three regional symposia: Americas, October 5-6; EMEA, October 6-7; and APAC, October 6-7.

According to SearchStax research, SearchStax is, with its two products, Managed Solr and SearchStudio , the largest vendor of search services in the Sitecore ecosystem.

"We provide search to over 250 Sitecore customers, including many running on Sitecore Managed Cloud ," said Mark Smialowicz, Chief Operating Officer of SearchStax. "This makes Sitecore one of our most important partners and the Sitecore Symposium the most important event of the year for us. Our customers always comment on how easy we make powerful search, yet many in the Sitecore world still don't know that fact. One of the reasons we're exhibiting is obviously to spread that good word," concluded Smialowicz.

The Sitecore Symposium attendees are mainly split between Sitecore's customer base and its partner ecosystem. Thousands are expected to attend the event.

"One of the reasons Sitecore is such a great platform is its partner ecosystem," remarked Mamie Cruse, Head of Global Partner Marketing at SearchStax. "We have always been working harmoniously with all the Sitecore partners interested in building powerful search capabilities the easy way. This year, we took a page from Sitecore's book and really structured and expanded our own network of partners. We offer so many benefits to our partners for their customers, their sales teams, and their developers. Partners always make a big part of the Symposium's audience, so I'm looking forward to cementing relationships with our existing partners and creating new relationships," said Cruse.

"We are fairly well known in the Sitecore world for our Managed Solr product, but fewer know of SearchStudio. We want to promote SearchStudio more this year," said Sameer Maggon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SearchStax. "Since Sitecore now requires Solr to run, our customers tell us Managed Solr is the easiest way to add production-grade Solr to their Sitecore instances. SearchStudio does for UX and empowerment of the marketing team what Managed Solr does for the Sitecore infrastructure. But don't take my word for it. Luke Williams of Australian Catholic University has a session at the Symposium where he shares his experience with SearchStudio; I encourage you to listen to him," added Maggon.

