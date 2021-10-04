Zipline Logistics Celebrates 2021 Top Carrier Partners with 10/4 Day Holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Zipline Logistics is again celebrating its valued carrier partners on "10/4 Day"—a holiday the company coined in 2016 to recognize top trucking companies in the logistics provider's network.

"This year has once again highlighted the enormous impact truck drivers make on the domestic supply chain," explains Andrew Lynch, President, and Co-Founder of Zipline Logistics. "Their work may sometimes go unseen, but inside the walls of Zipline, they are celebrated for their efforts in keeping commerce throughout the country moving. We're especially thankful for our carrier partners who uphold our standards of visibility, communication, and accountability even during this challenging period."

The Columbus logistics solutions provider awarded carriers based on numerous qualifiers. Selection criteria included but were not limited to commitment to high-quality service, overall performance, ease of working relationship, and load volume.

Top carrier partners were selected by region, and are listed below:

Northeast – James E Owen Trucking Inc

Midwest – Carver Trucking LLC

Southeast – Mercer Transportation

Westcoast – C & S Transportation Inc

Intermodal – Bayview Logistics

Zipline Logistics' operation teams are organized and structured into four distinct regional groups as well as an additional group for intermodal-based providers. This organizational structure allows representatives to build impactful carrier relationships and effectively minimize volatile market swings. Regional coordinators are true experts, acting as authorities on area lane activity, rate changes, and geographic influences.

History of 10/4 Day

"10-4" is a common phrase used by truck drivers to close radio correspondence and loosely means "agreed" or "understood." Zipline Logistics began publicly celebrating the event on October 4, 2016, but has recognized the date internally and with carriers since the company's inception in 2007.

Operating with the purpose of "improving the lives of transportation professionals," this holiday is a hallmark for Zipline Logistics. The company issues certificates and gifts to recognized carriers, going above and beyond to show its appreciation.

About Zipline Logistics

Zipline Logistics is a digitally-enabled, managed transportation partner specializing exclusively in the consumer goods sector. We proudly work alongside clients ranging from some of the world's largest food and beverage businesses to the brightest up-and-coming CPG brands in North America. Whether providing transactional or strategic counsel, all customers receive best-in-class service and access to shipper intelligence tools.

For more information, go to www.ziplinelogistics.com.

