WADSWORTH, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a leading retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Coburn Carton Solutions, a premier printer and folding carton converter. The addition of Coburn to Rohrer strengthens Rohrer's printed folding carton capabilities with the strengthening of structural design, addition of large-format printing, and expertise in folding and gluing. Coburn's strength in folding cartons will be integrated into Rohrer's broad paperboard packaging product offering across new and existing customers and new industries.

Rohrer Corporation Acquires Coburn Carton Solutions

Coburn Carton Solutions is based in Hayesville and Ashland, Ohio. Since its founding in 1966, it has grown as one of the industry's top producers of printed folding cartons and point-of-purchase displays. Coburn serves a variety of industries, including food, pharmaceutical, household goods, and private label brands.

"Coburn Carton Solutions is a great company with talented employees. We are excited to have them on board," said Steve Wirrig, CEO of Rohrer Corporation. "Together, we can offer all of our customers unbeatable printed folding carton solutions through Rohrer's ezComboSM programs and Coburn's custom printing solutions."



Todd Zimmerman, former owner of Coburn Carton Solutions added, "I am immensely proud of the Coburn team, and the business we have built over many years. I am confident the integration of our business into Rohrer's network will make both businesses stronger, and position the Coburn operations for further investment, growth and job creation."

Carmine Lombardi, Executive Vice President of Rohrer Corporation said, "Rohrer continues to innovate with sustainable packaging products like ecoComboSM post-consumer recycled materials and our All-Paper Blister. Acquiring Coburn helps us expand the sustainable packaging solutions we offer to our customers. At the same time, Coburn customers will now enjoy a one-stop-shop with Rohrer's full suite of packaging solutions."

Rohrer Corporation is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management.

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality and value through our ezComboSM program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit WellspringCapital.com.



