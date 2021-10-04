New Book Provides Organizations Hope for Surviving the "Great Resignation"

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, independent publisher and events organizer, announces the publication of A Radical Enterprise: Pioneering the Future of High-Performing Organizations by Matt K. Parker, February 2022.

Millions of workers around the world are collapsing under the weight of command-and-control culture. The crisis has reached its breaking point and the " Great Resignation " is upon us. But there is hope.

The fastest growing, most competitive organizations in the world have no bureaucracies, no bosses, and no bullshit. Comprising 8% of corporations around the world (according to The HOW Report) , scientists and researchers have discovered that radically collaborative organizations are more competitive on practically every meaningful financial measure and enjoy higher engagement, loyalty, and motivation from their employees.

In his groundbreaking book, technology thought leader and organizational architect Matt K. Parker breaks down the counterintuitive principles and practices that radically collaborative organizations thrive on. Discover the revolutionary shift to partnership and equality through four imperatives that will help organizations out-retain , out-innovate, and outperform the competition.

About the Author

Matt K. Parker is a writer, speaker, researcher, and third-generation programmer. He has specialized in hyper-iterative software practices for the last decade, and is currently researching the experience of radically collaborative software makers.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution ( https://itrevolution.com/ ) hosts the industry-leading DevOps Enterprise Summit, and publishes award-winning and bestselling technology leadership books, including The Phoenix Project. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work and help leaders lead.

