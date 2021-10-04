KSP Specialty Pharmacy now offers access to non-oncology drugs and launches new website featuring pharmacy patient portal

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and KSP Specialty Pharmacy (KSP) are pleased to announce the launch of new services and a new website: www.ksppharmacy.org. The new site features provider resources and information for payers and pharmaceutical companies. Most notably, the site includes an online portal where patients can refill their prescriptions. This tool also allows patients to see their list of medications, get reminders and interact with their pharmacist. A portal for patient education and tips is forthcoming. Additionally, KSP has begun offering non-oncology specialty drugs to serve providers and patients throughout the McLaren Health Care network.

KSP is a specialty pharmacy within the McLaren Health Care Network, serving the needs of patients with complex disease states and high-cost therapeutic treatments. KSP began as an extension of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in 2019 and has since grown to assist with specialty medication needs of patients throughout the McLaren system in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

For added convenience, KSP has also launched an app to serve patients and providers with the same resources and tools from their phones. The app is available for iPhone and Android phones. To download the app for iOS, click here. To download the app for Android, click here.

Additionally, the Karmanos ambulatory pharmacy, which provides non-specialty medication, has launched a portal with similar functionality. Those undergoing cancer treatment at Karmanos can now access their prescription information and request refills on the Karmanos pharmacy web page.

"We are continually striving to provide our patients with tools and convenience to help them understand their treatment. The new website and app will provide the outstanding service we offer over the phone and in person on a new, convenient platform," said Stephen Smith, RPh, MS, FASHP, Chief Pharmacy Officer.

KSP provides patient care and customer service through a panel of expert clinical pharmacy specialists that can assist in drug education and management of not only a patient's specialty prescriptions, but their entire prescription portfolio. The pharmacy team has direct access to the patient's medical records and providers to ensure the time to delivery of the first dose is swift. In fact, the average rate to the first dose at KSP during fiscal year 2021 is 3.92 days, while the industry standard is more than ten days. A primary goal is to ensure that our in-house social worker and account resolution team find unique programs to allow patients access to high-cost medications without being financially burdened. This allows patients to stay adherent and compliant with their prescribed therapies and start a path to faster healing and recovery.

Specialty medications are used to treat complex health conditions that include hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, organ transplant, migraines and others. KSP Specialty Pharmacy's expanded services include the ability to dispense medications for patients within the McLaren Health System who face these disease states. These medications may need to be administered by a health care professional, self-injected or taken by mouth, which may require clinical monitoring. Specialty medications often require special handling, delivery and storage requirements.

"The staff is very compassionate and helpful. They take their time and don't rush the patient. I'm very impressed," stated one grateful patient.

KSP is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). URAC designation was earned in 2020 and allows for the provision of agents in other specialized areas, such as HIV, gastroenterology, neurology and many others.

"This achievement by the KSP staff allows for continued growth and expansion of our services. With URAC accreditation, we can expand access further into the McLaren Network and serve patients outside of the field of oncology," said Smith. "It is an honor to be a part of this network and we look forward to offering our services to the patients who need it most."

