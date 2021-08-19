Football season is back! Southern University is on the Bluff and the Jaguars are back on the prowl.

The biggest change this season is the man at the helm of the program. After 10 successful years as head coach and assistant coach with the Jaguars, Dawson Odums left for the Norfolk State Spartans this offseason. We’ll take a look at the man taking his place, Jason Rollins.

Next, we’ll talk the team about the quick turnaround to start the fall season. The season opener is just 140 days after the Spring season finale against Grambling.

We’ll also take a look at this year’s lineup and hear from some of them.

And finally, we’ll talk to you, the fans!

Join us! The special will air on Saturday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. on WAFB. CLICK HERE for details on how the ways you can watch.

