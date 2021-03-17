LOUISIANA (WAFB) - This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19. Categories are listed alphabetically. If you have questions, Louisiana has a statewide call network. Please call 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211. If you are stressed out and need help from a free, confidential crisis counselor text REACHOUT to 741741.

As of Wednesday, May 26, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:

469,864 total cases - 410 new cases

10,562 total deaths - 14 new deaths

267 patients in hospitals - decrease of 2 patients

30 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.

LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays)

As of Tuesday, May 26:

Current phase of distribution: everyone 12 and older

Vaccine Series Initiated - 1,614,090

Total Doses Administered - 2,938,910

Providers Enrolled - 2,305

Completed Vaccine Series - 1,428,799

Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 54,458

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the following MIS-C cases, as of 03/08/2021:

Confirmed Cases: 137

Deaths: 5

Age Range: 0-19

Median Age: 7

Gender: Female 50 (36.5%) | Male 87 (63.5%)

Clinical Status: Hospitalized 2 (1.5%) Discharged 130 (94.9%) | Died 5 (3.6%)

Race: Asian 3 (2.2%) Black 69 (50.4%) Other 16 (11.7%) White 49 (35.8%) Unknown 0

Ethnicity: Hispanic 26 (19%) Non-Hispanic 111 (81%)

