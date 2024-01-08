Southern University, Southeastern to go remote ahead of severe weather Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will go remote Monday afternoon due to inclement weather.

University officials said the SU Baton Rouge landmass will shift to online operations at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

The university will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 9, officials say.

Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond announced it will transition to remote work starting at noon on Monday, Jan. 8. Normal on-campus operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 9.

