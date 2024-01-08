Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern University to go remote ahead of severe weather Monday afternoon

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will go remote Monday afternoon due to inclement weather.

University officials said the SU Baton Rouge landmass will shift to online operations at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7.

The university will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 8, officials say.

RELATED STORIES
First Alert Weather Day on Monday for elevated severe and flood threats
Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after being hit by car in Denham Springs
Multiple workers were injured in an incident at the Atalco alumina plant in Gramercy Sunday...
5 workers burned at Gramercy plant Sunday afternoon
CCSD empty classroom
Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday
Crash scene
Police identify victim killed in overnight crash in Central
Gonzales PD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kelly Webb.
WANTED: Man accused of stealing Entergy truck, propane tanks and other items

Latest News

CCSD empty classroom
Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday
The LSU Textile and Costume Museum has many collections, including inauguration ballgowns worn...
A Hidden Gem: The LSU Textile and Costume Museum and its First Lady collection
Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry gives inaugural address; see the full speech here
The 57th Governor’s inauguration was held Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
Jeff Landry sworn in as Louisiana's 57th governor