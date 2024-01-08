Southern University to go remote ahead of severe weather Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will go remote Monday afternoon due to inclement weather.

University officials said the SU Baton Rouge landmass will shift to online operations at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7.

The university will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 8, officials say.

