Southern University to go remote ahead of severe weather Monday afternoon
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will go remote Monday afternoon due to inclement weather.
University officials said the SU Baton Rouge landmass will shift to online operations at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7.
The university will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 8, officials say.
