Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday

Because of the potential for rough weather, several school systems have announced early dismissals and/or schedule changes for Monday, Jan. 8.

East Baton Rouge Parish

All schools will follow REGULAR class schedules and dismissal.

All after-school activities have been canceled.

Zachary Community School District

All schools and offices will be CLOSED.

All after-school activities have been canceled.

Ascension Parish

Middle schools (grades 6-8) will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Primary schools (grades pre-K-5) will dismiss at 12 p.m.

School officials said high school students were already not scheduled to report to class. They will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, January 9.

All offices will close at 1 p.m.

All after-school activities have been canceled.

Livingston Parish

All schools will follow a half day schedule on Monday.

All after-school activities have been canceled.

Iberville Parish

All schools and offices will close early. Iapps will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. White Castle High School, MSA West High School, North Iberville Elementary and High Schools, MSA East, Plaquemine High School and Crescent Elementary will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. Dorseyville Elementary, MSA West Elementary, Iberville Elementary and East Iberville will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

All after-school activities have been canceled.

The Iberville Parish School Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

St. James Parish

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

High schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.

All offices will close at 12 p.m.

We will update this story with other modified schedules as they’re announced.

