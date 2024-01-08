Facebook
Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday

CCSD empty classroom
CCSD empty classroom(FOX5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Because of the potential for rough weather, several school systems have announced early dismissals and/or schedule changes for Monday, Jan. 8.

East Baton Rouge Parish

  • All schools will follow REGULAR class schedules and dismissal.
  • All after-school activities have been canceled.

Zachary Community School District

  • All schools and offices will be CLOSED.
  • All after-school activities have been canceled.

Ascension Parish

  • Middle schools (grades 6-8) will dismiss at 11 a.m.
  • Primary schools (grades pre-K-5) will dismiss at 12 p.m.
  • School officials said high school students were already not scheduled to report to class. They will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, January 9.
  • All offices will close at 1 p.m.
  • All after-school activities have been canceled.

Livingston Parish

  • All schools will follow a half day schedule on Monday.
  • All after-school activities have been canceled.

Iberville Parish

  • All schools and offices will close early.
    • Iapps will dismiss at 10:15 a.m.
    • White Castle High School, MSA West High School, North Iberville Elementary and High Schools, MSA East, Plaquemine High School and Crescent Elementary will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
    • Dorseyville Elementary, MSA West Elementary, Iberville Elementary and East Iberville will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
  • All after-school activities have been canceled.
  • The Iberville Parish School Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

St. James Parish

  • Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
  • High schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
  • All offices will close at 12 p.m.

We will update this story with other modified schedules as they’re announced.

