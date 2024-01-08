Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday
Jan. 7, 2024
Because of the potential for rough weather, several school systems have announced early dismissals and/or schedule changes for Monday, Jan. 8.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- All schools will follow REGULAR class schedules and dismissal.
- All after-school activities have been canceled.
Zachary Community School District
- All schools and offices will be CLOSED.
- All after-school activities have been canceled.
Ascension Parish
- Middle schools (grades 6-8) will dismiss at 11 a.m.
- Primary schools (grades pre-K-5) will dismiss at 12 p.m.
- School officials said high school students were already not scheduled to report to class. They will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, January 9.
- All offices will close at 1 p.m.
- All after-school activities have been canceled.
Livingston Parish
- All schools will follow a half day schedule on Monday.
- All after-school activities have been canceled.
Iberville Parish
- All schools and offices will close early.
- Iapps will dismiss at 10:15 a.m.
- White Castle High School, MSA West High School, North Iberville Elementary and High Schools, MSA East, Plaquemine High School and Crescent Elementary will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
- Dorseyville Elementary, MSA West Elementary, Iberville Elementary and East Iberville will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
- All after-school activities have been canceled.
- The Iberville Parish School Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
St. James Parish
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
- High schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
- All offices will close at 12 p.m.
We will update this story with other modified schedules as they’re announced.
