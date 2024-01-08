Officials give reminders to residents ahead of possible severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the American Red Cross and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are giving reminders to residents ahead of potential severe weather.

The below tips were released by the American Red Cross:

Build an emergency kit with water, food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, etc.

Locate important papers and move them to higher ground.

Secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for weather alerts and safety tips. Charge your mobile devices.

Make an evacuation plan to prepare you in case you are separated from your family or if you need to leave your home.

The below tips were released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

Do not drive, unless you must.

Do not drive distracted.

Do not drive through standing water. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Be aware of wind gusts.

Avoid driving through areas with downed power lines or other debris.

Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.

Plan for more travel time.

Leave extra room between vehicles.

Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on. It is a low.

Never move or drive around any road closed signs/barricades.

