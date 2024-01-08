Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials give reminders to residents ahead of possible severe weather

Severe Weather Graphic
Severe Weather Graphic(MGN)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the American Red Cross and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are giving reminders to residents ahead of potential severe weather.

The below tips were released by the American Red Cross:

  • Build an emergency kit with water, food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, etc.
  • Locate important papers and move them to higher ground.
  • Secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.
  • Charge your mobile devices to stay informed. Download the free Red Cross Emergency app at www.redcross.org/apps for weather alerts and safety tips.
  • Make an evacuation plan to prepare you in case you are separated from your family or if you need to leave your home.

The below tips were released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

  • Do not drive, unless you must.
  • Do not drive distracted.
  • Do not drive through standing water. “Turn around, don’t drown.”
  • Be aware of wind gusts.
  • Avoid driving through areas with downed power lines or other debris.
  • Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.
  • Plan for more travel time.
  • Leave extra room between vehicles.
  • Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on. It is a low.
  • Never move or drive around any road closed signs/barricades.

RELATED: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory, and a significant severe weather threat

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCSD empty classroom
Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday
Multiple workers were injured in an incident at the Atalco alumina plant in Gramercy Sunday...
5 workers burned at Gramercy plant Sunday afternoon
Crash scene
Police identify victim killed in overnight crash in Central
Woman killed after being hit by car in Denham Springs
Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry gives inaugural address; see the full speech here

Latest News

Now, new technology may prove to be a lifesaver for people who suffer a cardiac arrest.
YOUR HEALTH: Future of cardiac care: Lifesaving tech prevents sudden cardiac death
CCSD empty classroom
Schools announce early dismissals, schedule changes ahead of inclement weather Monday
Southern University, Southeastern to go remote ahead of severe weather Monday afternoon
Matt Williams provides your Monday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, January 8
CONSUMER REPORTS: The right to repair your tech