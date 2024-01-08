LSU to close early due to threat of severe weather Monday; SU, BRCC, Southeastern will go remote

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will close early on Monday, Jan. 8, due to the forecast of severe weather in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

The university announced it will close at 12:30 p.m.

All classes and activities scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. or later are canceled, except courses in the LSU Online program, which will proceed as scheduled.

The closure includes the LSU Law School. The Vet School will communicate separately with its students and staff about hospital and academic operations.

LSU is planning to reopen as normal on Tuesday, Jan. 9, but school officials are asking students to watch their emails, emergency text messaging, LSU’s social media, and lsu.edu in case that changes. The LSU Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be carefully monitoring the weather and will provide any necessary updates.

Essential employees should check with their supervisors about whether they should remain on campus after 12:30 p.m. The Office of Human Resource Management will send instructions for time entry for the weather-related closure to all timekeepers in a follow-up email.

Those who have not signed up for emergency text messages should do so on myLSU by clicking on “Personal Preferences” and “Emergency Contacts.”

Southern University announced will go remote Monday afternoon due to inclement weather.

University officials said the SU Baton Rouge landmass will shift to online operations at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The university will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 9, officials say.

In addition, Baton Rouge Community College will transition to remote operations at noon on Monday. The plan is to resume normal business operations on Tuesday.

Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond announced it will transition to remote work starting at noon on Monday. Normal on-campus operations will resume on Tuesday.

