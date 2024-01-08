LIVE: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory, and a significant severe threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be an active and potentially dangerous weather day with a 100% chance of showers/storms. A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect from noon today through Tuesday morning, and a WIND ADVISORY will also be in effect from noon through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
There is still a level three moderate risk of excessive rainfall, which means a heightened threat for localized flooding this afternoon and overnight.
We should see two to four inches in the 24-hour period, with locally heavier amounts possible.
There is also an “enhanced” risk of severe storms this afternoon and tonight with multiple threats possible.
Flooding will be the primary concern, but we will also have a decent chance of damaging winds, large-sized hail, and isolated tornadoes.
The GRAF shows rain all afternoon, but the final line/push comes in tonight when the cold front gets closer.
In the extended, we’ll clear out Tuesday, cool down Wednesday, and warm back up at the end of the week. Stay informed and alert.
