Iberville Parish Council Inauguration postponed due to severe weather threat

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Council announced its swearing-in ceremony originally scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 8 has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

The council made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

Officials confirmed the event will now take place on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine, La. The address is 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd.

