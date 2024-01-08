Facebook
Flood Watch, Wind Advisory, and a significant severe weather threat

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Monday, Jan. 8.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be an active and potentially dangerous weather day with a 100% chance of showers/storms. A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect from noon today through Tuesday morning, and a WIND ADVISORY will also be in effect from noon through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 8
There is still a level three moderate risk of excessive rainfall, which means a heightened threat for localized flooding this afternoon and overnight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 8
We should see two to four inches in the 24-hour period, with locally heavier amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 8
There is also an “enhanced” risk of severe storms this afternoon and tonight with multiple threats possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 8
Flooding will be the primary concern, but we will also have a decent chance of damaging winds, large-sized hail, and isolated tornadoes.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 8
The GRAF shows rain all afternoon, but the final line/push comes in tonight when the cold front gets closer.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 8
In the extended, we’ll clear out Tuesday, cool down Wednesday, and warm back up at the end of the week. Stay informed and alert.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 8
