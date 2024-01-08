First Alert Weather Day on Monday for elevated severe and flood threats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place for the area Monday as the concern for strong to severe storms and localized flooding remains elevated. Storm action Monday looks to come in two rounds. The first round will be scattered to numerous showers and t-storms that begin shortly after lunchtime and remain off and on through the afternoon into the early evening. One or two strong to severe storms will be possible with this first round. Storms could line up and dump 1-3″ of rain quickly across portions of the local area, resulting in nuisance type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas. The biggest threat will be roads, ditches, streams and bayous. Winds outside of t-storms will be strong, too, during the day Monday, with inland gusts of 20-30 mph possible. Use extreme caution with travel Monday afternoon and evening.

Flood Threat & Severe Threat (WAFB)

Round two of storms will come in the form of a line of storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Embedded within this line of storms will be strong to severe storms. This round of rain will have the highest threat for severe weather. Damaging wind and possible tornadoes will be possible with this line of storms. Flood concerns will remain, but the line is likely to only drop 1-2″ of additional rainfall because of how quickly it will move through. We still could see localized flooding, though, especially in hard hit areas from earlier in the day due to accumulation effects. With a nighttime timing for storms, it will be a good idea of having a way of being alerted for severe weather on for when you go to bed. Those living in mobile homes may want to seek out sturdier shelter Monday night.

Flooding Concerns (WAFB)

All rain will come to an end by sunrise Tuesday. Temperatures will remain chilly Tuesday, struggling to reach the mid 50°s. A brief light freeze is forecast for Wednesday morning. Tuesday night make sure to check on people, pets, and plants. A steady warm up begins Thursday as our next storm system approaches. Rain will be likely once again Friday, with an uncertain potential for a few strong/severe storms. Be sure to check back with us in the coming days as we fine tune the end of the week forecast.

GRAF - Futurecast (WAFB)

Once again, it looks like the local area will luck up into a dry weekend. Temperatures will be cold early, so make sure to bundle up if you have outdoor morning plans.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

