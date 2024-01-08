Facebook
All state offices to close at noon due to possible severe weather

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:47 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All Louisiana state offices will close at noon on Monday, January 8, ahead of possible severe weather.

Officials said the closure is statewide. However, Baton Rouge offices were already closed on Monday for the inauguration holiday.

All agency heads are responsible for determining which essential workers should remain on duty, report for duty, or report to alternate work sites.

Officials added that the state office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorities to work from home.

