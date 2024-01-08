2 arrested after deadly double shooting in Plaquemine on Christmas Eve

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a double homicide on Christmas Eve.

One suspect, Markeithan Jamal McGinnis, 22, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio. The chief added that McGinnis surrendered Saturday morning, December 30.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Travis Pitcher Jr., was arrested and booked into jail Friday, January 5. He was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to Plaquemine police.

The shooting took place at the intersection of LA-1 and Highway 77 at around 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Chief Engolio tells WAFB a car pulled up beside another vehicle on LA-1 with four people inside of it, and multiple rounds were fired.

Two people, Marcus Williams and Justin Young, were shot and killed; the two other back seat passengers were somehow not injured in the encounter, according to police.

Plaquemine shooting scene (WAFB Viewer)

If you have any information that can help investigators, you can contact the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.