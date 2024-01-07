Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints smash Falcons, 48-17, finish regular season 9-8

Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) celebrates his first-half touchdown Sunday (Jan. 7)...
Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) celebrates his first-half touchdown Sunday (Jan. 7) against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints finished the regular season with a winning record (9-8) for the first time since 2021 after crushing the Falcons, 48-17, Sunday (Jan. 7) at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans outscored Atlanta 31-0 in the second half.

The Saints will not know their playoff fate until late this afternoon. To clinch a wild-card berth, the Saints need Green Bay to lose or tie against Chicago and Seattle to lose or tie at Arizona.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 9-0 victory over Carolina.

Chris Olave produced the possible “catch of the year” for the Saints in the third quarter. Derek Carr went up top to Olave, who, after a few bobbles, pulled in a 26-yard touchdown reception. That connection gave the Saints a 24-17 third-quarter lead.

Carr finished the afternoon with four touchdown passes. Rashid Shaheed caught the third TD with a 39-yard score.

Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and four TDs.

The Falcons drew first blood with a Desmond Ridder-to-Jonnu Smith 15-yard TD. But the Saints responded on the next possession, as Carr connected with A.T. Perry on an 18-yard TD that knotted things at 7-7. Perry produced two touchdown receptions on the day.

A few plays later, Atlanta responded. Ridder connected with Bijan Robinson on a wheel route. Alontae Taylor’s mistake contributed to the Falcons’ 71-yard touchdown. Taylor would get benched after the score.

The Saints again answered quickly. Kendre Miller found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career. His 3-yard touchdown tied the game, 14-14. It was 17-17 at halftime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Denham Springs
Gonzales PD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kelly Webb.
WANTED: Man accused of stealing Entergy truck, propane tanks and other items
Crash scene
Police identify victim killed in overnight crash in Central
Jaylan Johnson Winfrey
BRPD: Man behind bars after punching elderly neighbor, terrorizing community for years
According to Monroe City Schools Co-Superintended Sam Moore, one of the students injured is...
6 Neville students involved in deer camp accident, one student killed

Latest News

The availability of Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was a concern all week after an...
Kamara inactive as Saints fight for playoff lives against visiting Falcons
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons safety...
Falcons, Saints eager for a rivalry game that might also decide who wins the NFC South
Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his first-half touchdown reception Sunday (Dec. 31) in the Saints'...
Saints dominate Buccaneers, 23-13, keep playoff hopes alive
Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who missed part of the practice week with an illness, is...
Kamara playing but six Saints inactive for Tampa game