Quiet Sunday, but severe storms and flooding possible Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will start quiet Sunday, but big rains and a severe threat will move in Monday, mainly from the afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 7 (WAFB)

Sunday will be cool and dry with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the lower 60s. The rain event will begin around midday Monday into the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning. The WPC now has highlighted our area in a level three moderate risk of excessive rainfall. This means a higher risk of localized flooding.

There is also a level two slight risk of severe storms, with all four modes of severe weather possible, including isolated tornadoes.

We will have both a Wind Advisory (noon Monday through 6AM Tuesday) and a Flood Watch (noon Monday through 9AM Tuesday) throughout the area. We should see a general two to four inches of rain in the period, with locally heavier amounts possible.

The adverse weather will clear out Tuesday morning, with a few more rain chances at the end of the week in the extended forecast.

