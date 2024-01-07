Facebook
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Denham Springs

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A crash in Denham Springs left a person dead Saturday night.

According to police, US 190 (Florida Blvd.,) and Chestnut Street, 1/4 mile East of Veterans Blvd is closed due to a car versus pedestrian crash.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays.

This is an ongoing investigation.

