Lane closures expected during road construction in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Construction work is set to begin soon along one major roadway in Ascension Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the work will get underway Sunday evening, January 7, along US 61 between LA 74 and LA 42. The stretch of roadway involved is about five miles long.

The construction will involve milling asphalt concrete, pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay, and more.

Transportation officials said drivers will still have access to the roadway. However, they should anticipate alternating lane closures and delays.

Construction shifts are scheduled nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and on weekends from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious and watch out for work crews and their equipment when driving through the construction zone.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.