Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lane closures expected during road construction in Ascension Parish

Construction work is set to begin soon along one major roadway in Ascension Parish.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Construction work is set to begin soon along one major roadway in Ascension Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the work will get underway Sunday evening, January 7, along US 61 between LA 74 and LA 42. The stretch of roadway involved is about five miles long.

The construction will involve milling asphalt concrete, pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay, and more.

Transportation officials said drivers will still have access to the roadway. However, they should anticipate alternating lane closures and delays.

Construction shifts are scheduled nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and on weekends from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious and watch out for work crews and their equipment when driving through the construction zone.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Denham Springs
Gonzales PD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kelly Webb.
WANTED: Man accused of stealing Entergy truck, propane tanks and other items
Jaylan Johnson Winfrey
BRPD: Man behind bars after punching elderly neighbor, terrorizing community for years
According to Monroe City Schools Co-Superintended Sam Moore, one of the students injured is...
6 Neville students involved in deer camp accident, one student killed
WAFB is excited to announce the launch of a brand new weekend newscast.
WATCH REPLAY: 9News Saturday Morning premiere

Latest News

DOTD: $88.3M loan to fund LA 1/LA 415 connector project in Port Allen
Intracoastal bridge project
Crews resume Intracoastal Bridge project; here’s when it’s expected to be completed
(Source: MGN)
Overnight closures start Dec. 12 for three I-10 on and off-ramps
All lanes open after 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-12 West