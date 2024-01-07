Kamara inactive as Saints fight for playoff lives against visiting Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Star running back Alvin Kamara will be inactive as the Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (Jan. 7) at Caesars Superdome.

The question of Kamara’s availability hung over the team all week, after the five-time Pro Bowler sustained an ankle injury last Sunday that prevented him from playing in the second half of New Orleans’ 23-13 victory over Tampa Bay.

The injury prevented Kamara from practicing all week leading up to the Week 18 showdown with the Falcons. Kamara is the team’s most dynamic offensive weapon with 694 rushing yards, 466 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 13 games played.

The Saints are expected to rely upon veteran Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller for the bulk of their rushing attack against Atlanta, with Taysom Hill also getting occasional carries from the quarterback position.

Besides Kamara, six other Saints are inactive for Sunday’s game. They include quarterback Jake Haener, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, defense end Kyle Phillips, linebacker Monty Rice and tackle Landon Young.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, who was listed as questionable with a chest injury, is active for Sunday’s game. Also back is defensive end Payton Turner, who turned 25 on Sunday and was activated off the injured reserve list Friday.

Linebacker Nephi Sewell was placed on the IR list Friday, joining cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

The Saints (8-8) are fighting for their playoff lives Sunday, and their season will end if they don’t defeat the Falcons (7-9) and get outside help.

If the Saints win and the Carolina Panthers can upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans would claim the NFC South division title and host a first-round playoff game. Tampa Bay (8-8) can clinch the division by beating the 2-14 Panthers, who have the worst record in the NFL.

If both the Saints and Buccaneers win, New Orleans could still claim a wild-card berth to the NFC playoffs, but only if both the Green Bay Packers (8-8) lose to visiting Chicago (7-9) and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) lose in Arizona to the Cardinals (4-12).

According to Next Gen Stats, the Saints enter today’s game with a 29 percent chance to make the playoffs, which would improve to 48 percent with a victory over Atlanta.

