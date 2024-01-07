A Hidden Gem: The LSU Textile and Costume Museum and its First Lady collection

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The story of human history can be found within the seams of the clothes we wear, according to the director and curator of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum Michael Mamp.

“Oftentimes those clothes that we choose tell stories about us, about the environments in which we wear those clothes and serve as a material record, a material culture of our history,” said Mamp.

He should know. He oversees a collection of more than 10,000 artifacts tucked away inside the Human Ecology building on LSU’s campus. The oldest artifact, he said, dates back thousands of years to prehistoric Louisiana. Their most recent is from 2022.

PIC 1: Elaine Edwards had a custom Sarmi gown made in New York for her husband’s inauguration PIC 2: Governor and Mrs. Edwards dance during his first inauguration ball (The LSU Textile and Costume Museum)

“It’s a very broad collection that tells the history of Louisiana,” said Mamp.

The museum itself is a hidden gem, home to all sorts of treasures that allow visitors a tangible representation of years past, from that prehistoric textile to Coach Kim Mulkey’s sequined and feathered blazers. As Mamp explains, it goes beyond the fashion of esthetically pleasing garments, although with designer names like Chanel, Sarmi, and Balenciaga there are plenty of beautiful fashions.

“Clothing, when you think about it, is an opportunity for us to think about gender and representations of gender and history,” said Mamp. “How people functioned in particular gender roles, economic status, politics in the case of our gubernatorial collection, economic history, what types of materials we could afford at one time versus another, and technology.”

One of the many collections curated by the museum gives a unique look inside the most powerful office in the state. The gubernatorial collection includes inauguration ballgowns worn by former Louisiana First Ladies, suits worn by former Governors, and even outfits from other members of former First Families. In particular, the ballgowns seem to reflect the personalities and even policies of the various administrations.

For example, a high fashion, custom pink chiffon gown designed by New York dressmaker Count Ferdinando Sarmi for Former First Lady Elaine Edwards matches the glamour and striking presence of her then-husband Governor Edwin Edwards.

“There’s a wonderful picture of Mrs. Edwards dancing with Edwin on the day of the inaugural ball and she just looks so happy and so elegant in this dress that it really captures the feeling they were having and that perhaps Louisiana was having at that time,” said Mamp.

While the gubernatorial collection is not currently on display at the museum, Mamp hopes it will continue to grow with each new administration including the Landry First Family.

“We can read a book or look at a picture, but when we have an opportunity to stand next to a garment Elaine Edwards wore in 1972 and have an opportunity to inspect that and see how it’s made it creates a much more rich learning experience for us to think about history,” said Mamp.

Currently, the museum is showcasing a collection called Women Fashioning Women featuring women designers like Coco Chanel and Vera Maxell. The current show will be on display through March 28, 2024. The next show will feature a collection of pieces from Louisiana native Geoffery Beene. The LSU Textile and Costume Museum is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 am to Noon and 1 pm to 4 pm. It is also open the first Sunday of each month from 2 pm to 4 pm. It is located inside the Human Ecology Building at 330 Tower Drive. Learn more about the museum and its collections here: https://www.lsu.edu/textilemuseum/index.php

