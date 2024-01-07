Facebook
Dennis Allen apologizes to Falcons after late touchdown score

Dennis Allen and the Saints beat the Falcons, 48-17.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lined up in “victory formation” at the end of their game against the Falcons. In that formation, it’s customary to do a kneel down in the NFL. New Orleans had different plans.

Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown, extending their lead to 48-17. After the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wasn’t happy and let Dennis Allen know it.

At the postgame podium, Allen opened with an apology for the touchdown.

“I’m going to start by apologizing to Arthur Smith and the Falcons. That’s not a play we intended to run down there to finish out that game. That’s not who we are, that’s not how operate. We should’ve taken a knee. I want to apologize to them. We got a good rivalry and it’s a heated rivalry, but there’s a way we go about our business and I wasn’t happy about that,” said Dennis Allen.

Jameis Winston weighed in after the game also. Winston apologized to Dennis Allen because the play call was “victory”. But also explained to Allen it was a “team decision” to go for the Saints TD. “We decided as a team to do it.”

