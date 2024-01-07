Facebook
Central police investigate deadly overnight crash; public asked to avoid area

Crash scene
Crash scene(Central Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Central Police Department responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, January 7.

According to police, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road.

A black Lexus vehicle was headed east on Greenwell Springs Road and left the roadway for unknown reasons, authorities said. They added that the vehicle struck a traffic light police and disabled all traffic signals.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police said impairment is unknown, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

